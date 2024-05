Anunoby (hamstring) is active and will start Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby will return to action for the decisive Game 7 after missing the previous four matchups due to a left hamstring strain. Josh Hart is also available despite suffering an abdominal strain during Game 6. Anunoby had 28 points (10-19 FG) in 28 minutes during Game 2 before suffering the injury, but he'll likely face some limitations Sunday.