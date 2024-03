Anunoby (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Anunoby is set to spend his sixth straight game on the sidelines, and considering he hasn't been able to do much more than be a limited participant at shootaround, it seems unlikely that Anunoby will return for Sunday's game against the Thunder. Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.