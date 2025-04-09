Anunoby (thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
After coming two rebounds shy of a double-double in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics, Anunoby won't be available for the Knicks on Thursday in Detroit. New York will be shorthanded for this game, with Josh Hart (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) also ruled out. The team will likely lean heavily on Precious Achiuwa to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
