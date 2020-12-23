Spellman has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener versus the Pacers due to a sore right knee.
Spellman isn't expected to be a regular part of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation to begin the season, so his absence Wednesday likely won't affect how the minutes are distributed among the Knicks' big men.
