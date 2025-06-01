Tucker finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds across 19.3 minutes per game in three regular-season outings (one start).

Tucker signed two 10-day contracts with New York in March before landing a one-year deal with the club in April. The veteran forward made only one postseason appearance, and the Knicks hold a team option on his contract for next season. Should the 40-year-old choose to continue playing, he'll likely serve as a veteran presence at this stage of his career.