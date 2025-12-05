site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
New York assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.
With Dadiet unable to find consistent minutes in New York, he will continue to spend time with Westchester going forward.
