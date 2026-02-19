site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-pacome-dadiet-assigned-to-g-league-519336 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Assigned to G League
•
1 min read
New York assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
With the Knicks signing Jeremy Sochan, opportunities for Dadiet will be limited going forward. However, it's possible Dadiet is recalled ahead of Thursday's game against the Pistons.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories