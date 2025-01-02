site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Back from G League
By
RotoWire Staff
The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
Despite being recalled in time for Wednesday's 119-103 win over Utah, Dadiet was left outside of the rotation, which has been par for the course throughout his rookie season.
