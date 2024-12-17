site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Back with New York
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Dadiet is expected to be back in the G League shortly. He's been unable to crack New York's rotation this season.
