New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.

The rookie first-round pick won't have any G League assignments for the rest of the season with Westchester's playoff run having come to an end with a 124-118 loss to the Maine Celtics on Thursday. Dadiet started and played 44 minutes in the loss, totaling 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds. His opportunities at the NBA level are expected to remain limited, as Dadiet has averaged just 5.9 minutes per game over 17 appearances for New York.