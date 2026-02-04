site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Called up to NBA
The
Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League on Wednesday.
Dadiet will be available for Wednesday's NBA game against the Nuggets. The Knicks will be without Josh Hart (ankle) and Miles McBride (ankle) for the contest, though Dadiet still won't be guaranteed a spot in the rotation.
