site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-pacome-dadiet-moves-back-to-parent-club | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Moves back to parent club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.
Dadiet will return to New York after a brief stint in the G League. The rookie wing is averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.0 minutes across his 11 NBA appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 9 min read