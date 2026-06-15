Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Muted role in 2025-26

Dadiet appeared in 29 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in 4.7 minutes per showing.

While Dadiet appeared in 11 more games than he did as a rookie, he averaged fewer minutes per game and scored in double figures just twice. However, the 20-year-old swingman took a step forward in the G League compared to 2024-25. Over 19 appearances with the Westchester Knicks this season, he averaged 22.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.6 minutes per contest.