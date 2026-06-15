Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Muted role in 2025-26

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Dadiet appeared in 29 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in 4.7 minutes per showing.

While Dadiet appeared in 11 more games than he did as a rookie, he averaged fewer minutes per game and scored in double figures just twice. However, the 20-year-old swingman took a step forward in the G League compared to 2024-25. Over 19 appearances with the Westchester Knicks this season, he averaged 22.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.6 minutes per contest.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!