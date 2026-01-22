Dadiet played the final 6:39 of Wednesday's 120-66 win over the Nets, finishing with one assist and no other statistics.

Recalled from the G League's Westchester Knicks prior to Wednesday's contest, Dadiet was able to get in some run during garbage time while New York emptied the bench in a franchise-record 54-point victory. The second-year forward could rejoin Westchester ahead of its next game Friday at home versus the Windy City Bulls.