Dadiet supplied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 11 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Dadiet's 11 minutes surpassed his previous season high of nine during a 135-105 win over Chicago on Nov. 4. With Karl-Anthony Towns (illness), OG Anunoby (calf) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) all sidelined versus Portland, Dadiet got the chance to make an impact off the bench, and he took advantage of it. He tied Miles McBride with a game-best plus-6 rating in a contest where the Knicks nearly blew a 26-point lead. Despite the strong showing, Dadiet will likely fall out of the rotation once New York is fully healthy.