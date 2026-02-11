Dadiet submitted 21 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-104 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Following a few brief appearances with New York, Dadiet made his first G League appearance since the Jan. 29 loss to the Osceola Magic. While the second-year forward is buried on the depth chart with the NBA club, Dadiet has now put up at last 20 points in seven of his 10 G League outings on the campaign.