New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.

Dadiet saw 31 minutes of action in Sunday's G League outing against the Capital City G-Go, finishing with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-56 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block. He isn't expected to crack the rotation in New York most nights, however.