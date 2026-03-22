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Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Recalled from G League
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1 min read
The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League on Sunday.
Dadiet will be available for Sunday's game versus the Wizards. He's made 24 total appearances for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.2 points and not much else in 3.8 minutes per game.
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