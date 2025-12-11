site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
New York recalled Dadiet (ankle) from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
Dadiet was assigned to the G League for Wednesday's game against the Long Island Nets, but he continued to remain on the shelf due to his ankle issue.
