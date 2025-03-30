Now Playing

The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

The rookie first-round pick will join the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against Portland. Dadiet averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the regular season for Westchester, and he could rejoin the G League Knicks during their opening game of the G League Playoffs on Thursday.

