New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Dadiet's last NBA action came back on Feb. 21, when he logged 12 minutes in a blowout loss to the Cavaliers. He won't be guaranteed any playing time in Monday's game against the Heat.
