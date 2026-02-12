The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

Dadiet will rejoin the Knicks following a one-game stint in the G League. He starred in Westchester's 106-104 loss to the Valley Suns on Tuesday, finishing with 21 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes. The second-year forward has been an afterthought at the NBA level, however, appearing in 20 games with the Knicks and averaging just 3.4 minutes per contest.