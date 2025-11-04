site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Sees limited run
RotoWire Staff
Dadiet notched one rebound over four minutes during Monday's 119-102 win over the Wizards.
Prior to the game, New York recalled Dadiet back from the G League's Westchester Knicks. Dadiet will likely bounce back and forth between the two teams quite a lot.
