Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Totals 13 points in SL loss

Dadiet closed with 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in Saturday's 70-49 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Dadiet scored in double figures as part of a full stat line in the blowout defeat. The young forward has struggled from beyond the arc through two Summer League games, going 2-for-13 from three-point range. After averaging just 4.7 minutes per contest across 29 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, Dadiet will look to build his case for a larger role in 2026-27 with a strong showing in Las Vegas.