Dadiet is out for the rest of Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Dadiet exited Sunday's contest in the third quarter and will not be able to return. He concludes the contest with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, so his status for Tuesday's game against the Nets is in question.