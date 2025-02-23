Achiuwa won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa has made seven straight starts, but with OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) available, Achiuwa will shift back to his usual bench role. As a reserve this season (27 games), Achiuwa has averaged 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 19.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Game-high 10 rebounds Friday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Sets new season-high scoring mark•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Ties for game high with 12 boards•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Season-best performance•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Balanced outing in starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Starting sans Anunoby•