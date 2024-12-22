Share Video

Achiuwa is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

The Knicks will be at full strength Saturday following the return of Josh Hart, meaning Achiuwa will return to his regular bench role as a depth option in the frontcourt. Achiuwa is averaging 4.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game when playing off the bench this season (five appearances).

