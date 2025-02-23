Achiuwa won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Achiuwa has made seven straight starts, but with OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) available, Achiuwa will shift back to his usual bench role. As a reserve this season (27 games), Achiuwa has averaged 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 19.1 minutes per game.