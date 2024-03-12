Achiuwa will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as OG Anunoby is back in the mix for New York. Going forward, Achiuwa could be the first big off the bench for the Knicks with his versatility as a power forward and center.
