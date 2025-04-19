Achiuwa is not in New York's starting lineup for Game 1 against Detroit on Saturday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Achiuwa started in the regular-season finale against the Nets due to multiple Knicks starters resting, and he finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes. He finished the regular season averaging 20.5 minutes per game, so he should have a prominent role off the Knicks' bench during the playoffs.