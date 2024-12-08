Achiuwa logged six points (2-3 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Pistons.

Although it was Jericho Sims who entered the starting lineup for the injured Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), it was Achiuwa who soaked up the bulk of the minutes at center for the Knicks on Saturday. It was just Achiuwa's second regular-season appearance after the 25-year-old big man missed the first 21 games of the year with a hamstring injury, so it was encouraging to see him already handle 28 minutes off the bench this soon after returning to the court. With New York still missing Mitchell Robinson (ankle) as well, Achiuwa is worth a speculative add in deep fantasy leagues while the status of Towns remains up in the air for Monday's game against the Raptors.