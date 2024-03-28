Achiuwa recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 145-101 win over the Raptors.

It was Achiuwa's ninth double-double of the season, seven of which have come since he was traded from Toronto to New York as part of the OG Anunoby (elbow) trade. Achiuwa was actually the biggest part of that deal on the court Wednesday, as Immanuel Quickley (conditioning) and RJ Barrett (conditioning) also remained sidelined for the Raptors. Achiuwa has come off the bench in eight straight games even with Anunoby unavailable for the last five, and his production has been erratic over that stretch, although he has scored in double digits twice while pulling down double-digit boards twice as well. In those eight games, the 24-year-old big has averaged 7.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.4 minutes a contest.