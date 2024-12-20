Achiuwa will start Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Achiuwa will enter the starting five in place of Josh Hart (personal). Achiuwa is averaging 4.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks through his first five appearances of the season, all off the bench.
