Achiuwa will start Monday's game against the Hornets.

With Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) out, Achiuwa and Josh Hart will join Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting lineup. Achiuwa has yet to draw a start for the Knicks, but he's recorded double-digit boards in three of the last four games, averaging 7.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes during that stretch. Randle is expected to miss multiple weeks, so there'll be plenty of minutes available for Achiuwa moving forward.