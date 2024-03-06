Achiuwa recorded 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 loss to the Hawks.

Achiuwa missed just one shot from the field, and scoring figures aside, he delivered a well-rounded stat line with contributions in the five major categories. Achiuwa has done a solid job since being promoted to a starting role in late January. Even though he's starting due to Julius Randle's absence due to a shoulder injury, he's still averaging a respectable 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game in that 16-game span.