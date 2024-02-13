Achiuwa recorded eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds and three blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the Rockets.
Achiuwa compiled nine offensive rebounds, helping the Knicks mount extra possessions on a night when Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Josh Hart all played at least 39 minutes. Additionally, his defensive versatility allows him to guard multiple positions, so he's a candidate to remain an active part of the rotation even when the Knicks' eventually return to health.
