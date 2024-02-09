Achiuwa closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block across 41 minutes during Thursday's 122-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Achiuwa continues to see an uptick in production due to Julius Randle (shoulder) being out for extended time. With OG Anunoby (elbow) also expected to miss time and Isaiah Hartenstein leaving Thursday's game with a sore left Achilles, Achiuwa is likely to see more time on the court over the coming weeks.