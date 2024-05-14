Achiuwa isn't in the starting lineup in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Achiuwa will be replaced by Miles McBride in the starting five Tuesday. Achiuwa is averaging 2.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Gets starting nod•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Double-double against former club•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Quiet night Saturday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Back to bench•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Career night against Orlando•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Efficient from field Tuesday•