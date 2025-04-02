Achiuwa registered two points (1-11 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over Philadelphia.

Achiuwa stepped into a larger role after Karl-Anthony Towns was a late scratch as a result of his ongoing knee concerns. Despite the opportunity, Achiuwa failed to produce anything of note. The return of Mitchell Robinson has impacted Achiuwa's playing time of late. In 14 games over the past month, he is averaging just 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.