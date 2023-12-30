The Raptors traded Achiuwa, O.G. Anunoby and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Achiuwa wasn't initially announced as part of the trade package, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN later disclosed that the young center is headed to New York. This change of scenery comes at a good time for the 24-year-old, as he should immediately slot into the backup center role with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) ruled out for the season, and Jericho Sims also battling with an ankle injury. Achiuwa averaged 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.1 minutes while with Toronto (24 games).