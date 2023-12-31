Achiuwa (recently traded) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Monday's game against Minnesota.

Achiuwa, O.G. Anunoby and Malachi Flynn were all traded to New York on Saturday, and Achiuwa and Anunoby should be able to make their Knicks debut Monday, while Flynn (ankle) will remain out for at least one game. Given the Knicks' depleted frontcourt, Achiuwa should be able to carve out a reserve role quickly.