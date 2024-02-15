Achiuwa closed Wednesday's 118-100 loss to the Magic with 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists over 43 minutes.

Achiuwa grabbed his fourth double-double with the Knicks in Wednesday's loss.. He got off to a slow start in New York after being traded by Toronto on Dec. 30, but he's seen a large uptick in playing time and usage due to injuries to All-Star Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow). Achiuwa has started in his last nine games and has averaged 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 40.4 minutes per game over that span.