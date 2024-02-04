Achiuwa provided 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 42 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Lakers.

Achiuwa is averaging 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from the field in 41.7 minutes across his last three contests. He has stepped in as New York's staple at power forward while Julius Randle (shoulder) is sidelined, but OG Anunoby (elbow) eventually returning from an ongoing short-term absence will shake up Achiuwa's role.