Achiuwa racked up 18 points (9-10 FG), 11 rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-100 win over the Raptors.
Achiuwa was forced to embrace a larger role after Isaiah Hartenstein left the game with a left ankle injury, and the former responded admirably, posting a double-double while missing just one shot from the field. If Hartenstein is unable to suit up, Achiuwa would likely jump into the starting unit to face Brooklyn on Tuesday.
