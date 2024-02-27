Achiuwa finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 113-111 victory over the Pistons.

Achiuwa's 34 minutes exceeded the 27 minutes that Isaiah Hartenstein received, and while the latter has missed games recently due to Achilles soreness, Achiuwa appears locked into a sizable role in the Knicks' frontcourt. He ranks in the 86th percentile among all bigs for offensive rebounding rate, and his defensive versatility makes him a strong schematic option for New York, especially with Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) still out.