New York recalled Achiuwa (hamstring) from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Westchester didn't have a game Monday, so Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti joined the G League squad for practice and were recalled afterward. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa is expected to return to game action "in a week or so," and when available, he'll likely serve as the Knicks' top reserve option in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Closing in on return•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Won't return Sunday vs. NOLA•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: To start practice soon•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Still absent from practice•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Suffers hamstring injury•