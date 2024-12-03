New York recalled Achiuwa (hamstring) from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

Westchester didn't have a game Monday, so Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti joined the G League squad for practice and were recalled afterward. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa is expected to return to game action "in a week or so," and when available, he'll likely serve as the Knicks' top reserve option in the frontcourt.