Achiuwa is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 6 against Boston due to a sprained right ankle.

The ankle injury is a new concern for Achiuwa, who is in jeopardy of missing his first game due to injury since March 6. The 25-year-old's potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation, as he has averaged 3.8 minutes per game across four second-round appearances.