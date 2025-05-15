Achiuwa is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 6 against Boston due to a sprained right ankle.
The ankle injury is a new concern for Achiuwa, who is in jeopardy of missing his first game due to injury since March 6. The 25-year-old's potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation, as he has averaged 3.8 minutes per game across four second-round appearances.
