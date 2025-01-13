Achiuwa amassed four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 15 minutes during Sunday's 140-106 win over the Bucks.

Minutes have been hard to come by in New York for Achiuwa behind a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns. Achiuwa has been limited to 15 minutes or less in three straight games, scoring a combined 12 points in that stretch.