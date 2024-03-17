Achiuwa posted two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 win over the Kings.

Achiuwa played fewer than 25 minutes for the third straight game, continuing his recent slide. With Isaiah Hartenstein rounding into form, it appears as though Achiuwa is now playing purely as a backup center. Should this continue for even one more game, he is someone who can be dropped in standard formats.