Achiuwa (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Achiuwa has yet to make his season debut and isn't practicing yet, suggesting his return to game action won't come for at least a few weeks. Jericho Sims has been operating as the Knicks' backup center to Karl-Anthony Towns.
